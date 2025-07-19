403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolsonaro's House Arrest And Ankle Monitor Signal Rising Tensions With The U.S.
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's political and economic crisis deepened on July 18, 2025, when federal police raided the home and party headquarters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
Acting under a Supreme Court order, authorities placed Bolsonar under house arrest, required him to wear an electronic ankle monitor, and banned his use of social media or any contact with diplomats or other suspects.
A new investigation by Brazil's Federal Police suggests Jair Bolsonaro encouraged efforts to lobby Donald Trump for sanctions against Brazil.
Bolsonaro allegedly sent R$ 2 million ($350,000) to his son Eduardo to fund actions in the U.S. These activities aimed to obstruct Brazilian court proceedings during Bolsonaro's coup attempt trial.
He is now accused of judicial obstruction, coercion, and undermining national sovereignty.
These legal measures represent the most severe step yet by Lula's government and Brazil's judiciary since the ongoing investigation began.
Analysts widely interpret the accusation, the ankle monitor, and home confinement as signs that Lula's administration is firmly rejecting compromise or outside influence from the Trump administration in Washington.
Bolsonaro's House Arrest and Ankle Monitor Signal Rising Tensions with the U.S.
Crucially, this escalation comes after the United States had already announced sweeping economic sanctions.
On July 9, 2025, the US government imposed a 50% tariff on major Brazilian exports-including coffee, metals, and pulp-citing concerns over Bolsonaro's treatment and broader trade imbalances.
These tariffs, set to take effect August 1, 2025, threaten billions in trade and have drawn strong responses from Brazilian officials.
President Lula confirmed that Brazil will retaliate with similar tariffs on US goods, underscoring the rapidly hardening stance on both sides.
Economists and business leaders now warn that the climate for foreign investment in Brazil is shifting fast. Surveys show most Brazilians expect job losses and price hikes as a result of the US measures.
Billions of dollars have already left Brazil's stock market in July 2025. In just six trading days, R$4.8 billion ($900 million) vanished from Brazilian stocks, erasing all gains made earlier in May, when foreign investments totaled R$10.5 billion.
Investors should recognize the risks: the political dispute between Brazil and the US has now expanded into a full-scale confrontation with broader implications for supply chains and market stability.
Meanwhile, US companies such as Rumble and Trump Media have launched lawsuits in American courts against the Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro's case, accusing him of violating their rights under US law.
This period marks a clear break: the risk of additional US sanctions and deepening retaliatory moves by Brazil appears high.
Acting under a Supreme Court order, authorities placed Bolsonar under house arrest, required him to wear an electronic ankle monitor, and banned his use of social media or any contact with diplomats or other suspects.
A new investigation by Brazil's Federal Police suggests Jair Bolsonaro encouraged efforts to lobby Donald Trump for sanctions against Brazil.
Bolsonaro allegedly sent R$ 2 million ($350,000) to his son Eduardo to fund actions in the U.S. These activities aimed to obstruct Brazilian court proceedings during Bolsonaro's coup attempt trial.
He is now accused of judicial obstruction, coercion, and undermining national sovereignty.
These legal measures represent the most severe step yet by Lula's government and Brazil's judiciary since the ongoing investigation began.
Analysts widely interpret the accusation, the ankle monitor, and home confinement as signs that Lula's administration is firmly rejecting compromise or outside influence from the Trump administration in Washington.
Bolsonaro's House Arrest and Ankle Monitor Signal Rising Tensions with the U.S.
Crucially, this escalation comes after the United States had already announced sweeping economic sanctions.
On July 9, 2025, the US government imposed a 50% tariff on major Brazilian exports-including coffee, metals, and pulp-citing concerns over Bolsonaro's treatment and broader trade imbalances.
These tariffs, set to take effect August 1, 2025, threaten billions in trade and have drawn strong responses from Brazilian officials.
President Lula confirmed that Brazil will retaliate with similar tariffs on US goods, underscoring the rapidly hardening stance on both sides.
Economists and business leaders now warn that the climate for foreign investment in Brazil is shifting fast. Surveys show most Brazilians expect job losses and price hikes as a result of the US measures.
Billions of dollars have already left Brazil's stock market in July 2025. In just six trading days, R$4.8 billion ($900 million) vanished from Brazilian stocks, erasing all gains made earlier in May, when foreign investments totaled R$10.5 billion.
Investors should recognize the risks: the political dispute between Brazil and the US has now expanded into a full-scale confrontation with broader implications for supply chains and market stability.
Meanwhile, US companies such as Rumble and Trump Media have launched lawsuits in American courts against the Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro's case, accusing him of violating their rights under US law.
This period marks a clear break: the risk of additional US sanctions and deepening retaliatory moves by Brazil appears high.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment