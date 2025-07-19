Tanvi The Great Box Office Day 1: Anupam Kher's Directorial Debut Opens Low Check Here

'Tanvi The Great' opened to a lukewarm response at the box office on its first day, with audience turnout falling short of expectations despite pre-release buzz.

The film Tanvi The Great directed by Anupam Kher, has not been able to do anything special at the box office. According to Sacnilk, its collection on 18 July has not been remarkable. Shubhangi Dutt has made her Bollywood debut with this film. The courage of the Indian Army has also been shown in a part of its story.

Tanvi The Great box office results

According to early estimates, Tanvi earned a mere ₹40 lakh on its first day of release. On Friday, Tanvi The Great recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 14.41%. The film also stars Anupam, Nasir, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Karan Tacker and British actor Iain Glen. It has received international acclaim during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston and London.

Story of Tanvi the Great

Tanvi The Great is the story of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi), who lives with her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam). Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's (Karan) military service, she decides to follow in his footsteps. During this, she has to face many difficult situations.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios with the support of NFDC, Tanvi The Great is globally distributed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Anil Thadani's AA Films. The film was released in cinemas worldwide on 18 July. However, it has been screened on many international platforms before this.

Tanvi The Great has received a standing ovation at a special screening held at the National Defense Academy and the South Command in Pune. It is directed by Anupam Kher. Many veteran Hollywood actors have also praised this movie at a special screening in New York.