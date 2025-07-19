Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Continues With India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims, Says 5 Jets Were Downed


2025-07-19 03:10:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Donald Trump doubles down on his claim that he halted a ticking time bomb between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan-by dangling the ultimate 'no-trade deal' ultimatum. Trump even insists FIVE jets were shot down in the conflict.

MENAFN19072025007385015968ID1109820583

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search