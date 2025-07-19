Greater Noida Shocker! Sharda University Female Student Found Hanging In Hostel 2 Staffers Held
“Police have arrested two staffers of Sharda University, where she studied, in connection with the death,” an officer said.
Also Read: Delhi man livestreams suicide, accuses wife of extra-marital affair in viral video
“Jyoti Sharma was a BDS student and hailed from Gurugram,” he said.
"Two staff members from the management of the university have been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members of the student," Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, said.
The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment