Greater Noida Shocker! Sharda University Female Student Found Hanging In Hostel 2 Staffers Held


2025-07-19 03:10:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A second-year student at a private university in Greater Noida was found dead by suicide in her hostel room, according to police reports. The incident occurred on Friday night, and a case has been registered at the Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Police have arrested two staffers of Sharda University, where she studied, in connection with the death,” an officer said.

“Jyoti Sharma was a BDS student and hailed from Gurugram,” he said.

"Two staff members from the management of the university have been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members of the student," Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, said.

The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

