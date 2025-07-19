Watch: Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot Caught Kissing In New Viral Video Astronomer CEO 'Didn't Try To Hide It At All'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Everyone on social media now knows about Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot getting caught cheating on kiss-cam during a Coldplay concert. However, they were caught on camera sharing intimate moments much before that.

A new video, filmed from behind, allegedly shows the couple swaying to“Yellow” with arms around each other. At one point, Andy leans in for a kiss. The pair appeared close and affectionate, not knowing they were being filmed.

| Kristin Cabot's old post about Andy Byron goes viral after Coldplay concert

This rear-view clip, shared by TMZ, shows their closeness when they weren't in the public eye. TMZ's clip, a part of a longer video, gained around 1.71 lakh views. However, when another Twitter (now X) account shared just the kiss, it was more widely watched. The viral video was viewed 3.8 million times.

After the Coldplay scandal , Astronomer has started an internal investigation. This video is likely part of it, the publication added.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” Astronomer shared on social media.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot have been put on leave for now, according to Axios. The company has given an official statement. It says it believes in good behaviour from its leaders.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company said in its statement.

| Andy Byron: Astronomer CEO's former employees love it that he got exposed

As the company took 24 hours to issue the official statement, experts believe the company's reaction was too slow.

“In situations like this, you have to distinguish between the company's response and the CEO's personal response. Their reputations may be linked, but their interests may diverge," Beltway Advisors CEO Andrew Koneschusky told Axios.

Social media reaction

Meanwhile, social media users have reacted to the new video.

“Feel terrible for his wife. It's bad enough to be cheated on. But the attention this got makes it so much worse for her,” wrote one user.

“Imagine being cheated on and it being dragged on all over the internet... Imagine being his children... So sad,” came from another.

Another wrote,“They didn't try to hide it at all.”

| Coldplay concert scandal: Astronomer puts Byron, Cabot on 'immediate' leave

Some users did not like the“breach of privacy”.

One user wrote,“It's too much now. Beating a dead horse at this point.”

“Okay the internet is harassing them now... like y'all already did enough to make it clear that he's cheating... but y'all invading their privacy now...” wrote another.

Another commented,“This video feels a bit unnecessary & a bit creepy.”