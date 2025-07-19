Air India Express Flight To Thailand's Phuket Turns Back To Hyderabad 16 Minutes After Takeoff
According to FlightAware data, flight IX110 operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8 (registration VT-BWA) took off at 6:41 am, and landed back at 6.57 am, with flying time of 16 minutes.
An Air India Express flight to Phuket was forced to return to Hyderabad shortly after takeoff.
Flight IX110, a Boeing 737 Max 8, departed at 6:41 am and returned at 6:57 am.
The flight had been scheduled to arrive in Phuket at 11:45 am.
A user on X wrote,“@DGCAIndia @AirIndiaX flight iX110 En route Hyderabad to Phuket returns after take off back to Hyderabad. The flight took off at schedule but returned to Hyderabad. It is frustrating as still there hasn't been any update and we are waiting in the plane for further info.”
In another tweet, the user said,“Thank you @AirIndiaX for making me realise to never ever fly with you again and successfully redirecting and landing in Hyderabad due to a technical glitch and making me go through unorganised re- security check...”
In a reply to this, Air India Express noted, "We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption of your flight. Please note that the delay was due to technical reasons, as ensuring our guests' safety remains our top priority. We are working on resolving the issue and are currently awaiting the updated ETD.
(This is a developing story)
