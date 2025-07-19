Etihad Hits 20M Passengers

Dhaka: Etihad continues to soar with a record-breaking year, reaching new milestones for the first time in the airline's history.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, commented,“The last 12 months have seen Etihad flying high, breaking records and achieving new milestones at an astonishing rate.

Following a record Q1, with AED685 million profit and our highest ever customer satisfaction scores, Etihad has now welcomed more than 20 million guests in the last year, for the first time in the airline's history.

“We continue our upward trajectory as part of a broader growth story that has seen our annual passenger numbers more than double from 10 million to 20 million in just two and a half years. This sustained growth is driven by expanding demand, a dynamic global network, and a clear strategic focus.”

He added,“We are the only airline in the region growing at this pace and we have no intention of slowing down. 2025 is proving to be our biggest year yet.”

Achieving another milestone, Etihad has introduced three more aircraft into its expanding fleet, bringing the operational fleet size to more than 100 aircraft.

The airline welcomed back its seventh Airbus A380 to service and received a brand-new Boeing B787-9 delivered from Charleston, US, with an all-Emirati flight crew. Etihad also received the first of three brand-new Airbus 350-1000s delivered today.

Boasting one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the industry, Etihad continues to make strategic investments to meet the overwhelming demand from guests.

The airline is expecting to receive 18 additional new aircraft in 2025, including the delivery of its new A321LR fleet which will enter into service from 1 August. Refining luxury, the new A321LR fleet will offer First Suites, fully lie-flat Business seats, 4K screens and high-speed super Wi-Fi in all cabins, allowing guests to stay connected via messages, calls and stream while in the air.

Earlier this year, Etihad announced the order of 28 wide-body aircraft from Boeing to support its plans for growth and connectivity, operational efficiency and guest experience.

Following the airline's recent announcement of seven additional destinations, Etihad will have added 27 new routes this year, a remarkable milestone that reflects its ambition and commitment to increase the number of visitors to Abu Dhabi.

Flying to almost 90 destinations worldwide by the end of 2025, leveraging its strategic geographical advantage connecting Europe and Asia, this expansion is part of Etihad's ongoing strategy to support the economic growth of Abu Dhabi.

These achievements are a huge step toward the goals the Etihad set out in its ambitious growth strategy which would see the network grow to more than 125 destinations, fleet to more than 170 aircraft, and passenger numbers to 38 million per year, by 2030.

With rapid growth in every direction, the airline is set to exceed the expectations of its seven-year growth plan, a reflection of demand and extraordinary customer satisfaction.

Etihad's success is a reflection of Abu Dhabi's strong aviation sector which continues to demonstrate robust growth and strategic momentum, underscoring its position as a leading global gateway for passengers and cargo.

-B