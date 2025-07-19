Medical Reps Barred From Visiting GMC Baramulla Before 3:30 PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- The Office of the Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla, has issued a strict order regulating the entry of Medical Representatives (MRs) into hospital premises, restricting their visits before 3:30 PM on working days.

According to the order, it has been observed that MRs from various pharmaceutical and medical companies frequently visit OPDs, wards, and other hospital sections during working hours, causing disturbances in routine patient care and consultations.

To ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery, the order strictly states that no MR shall be allowed to visit any doctor or hospital section prior to 3:30 PM.

The order further warns that any MR found violating the rule by entering OPDs or patient care areas before the stipulated time will face action under relevant rules and may be permanently barred from visiting the hospital.

It also states that any doctor or hospital staff member found entertaining MRs before the allowed time will be held accountable and disciplinary action will follow.

Read Also How to Choose the Best Healthcare Security Systems for Your Hospital in 2025 Health & Education Pillars Of J&K's Progress: CM

All Heads of Departments and Section Incharges have been directed to ensure strict compliance, while security personnel have been instructed to maintain a record of all MR visits, including time and purpose.

The order, issued in the interest of better patient care and hospital discipline, comes into immediate effect.