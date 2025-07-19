Foreign Investment In Azerbaijan Rises Over 30% In First Half Of 2025
Foreign investment in Azerbaijan's economy saw a significant surge in the first half of 2025, with 2.002 billion manats directed into fixed capital from international sources - a 30.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.Access to paid information is limited
