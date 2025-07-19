Mexican President Rejects New US Border Wall Construction
Speaking at her daily press conference on Friday, Sheinbaum emphasised that Mexico is not involved in the project in any way and is not contributing funding, Xinhua news agency reported.
"They're building it on their own. We don't support the wall. We've achieved a safe border through cooperation and coordination, not walls," she said.
Sheinbaum described the construction as a decision made solely by US President Donald Trump and emphasised Mexico's preference for development-based cooperation and respect for Mexicans living in the United States.
This week, the Trump administration began a new phase of construction on a secondary border barrier between Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico.
The project includes 9.6 km of 9-meter-high steel posts placed behind an older 5.5-meter fence.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump imposed a 17 per cent tariff on fresh tomatoes from Mexico.
He also announced his administration would levy a 30 per cent tariff on goods from Mexico and members of the European Union beginning August 1, targeting two of the US's top trading partners.
Trump posted separate letters on Truth Social to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informing them of the tariff rates.
In his letter to Sheinbaum Pardo, Trump cited the flow of fentanyl across the southern border, which was the original basis for a 25 per cent tariff he imposed on Mexican goods earlier this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment