403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Normal Summer Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 19 (Petra) - Temperatures are set to drop slightly on Saturday, with typical summer weather forecast in most areas and sweltering in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday will remain substantially unchanged with northwesterly and moderate winds.
On Monday, mercury will rise slightly, and the weather will be warm almost nationwide, with blistering conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
As for Tuesday, the Kingdom will be affected by a hot air mass, leading to a significant rise in temperatures.
Also today, Amman will hit a range of 32-18 degrees Celsius , while Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, sliding to 25C at night.
Amman, July 19 (Petra) - Temperatures are set to drop slightly on Saturday, with typical summer weather forecast in most areas and sweltering in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday will remain substantially unchanged with northwesterly and moderate winds.
On Monday, mercury will rise slightly, and the weather will be warm almost nationwide, with blistering conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
As for Tuesday, the Kingdom will be affected by a hot air mass, leading to a significant rise in temperatures.
Also today, Amman will hit a range of 32-18 degrees Celsius , while Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, sliding to 25C at night.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment