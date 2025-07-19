Normal Summer Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) - Temperatures are set to drop slightly on Saturday, with typical summer weather forecast in most areas and sweltering in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday will remain substantially unchanged with northwesterly and moderate winds.On Monday, mercury will rise slightly, and the weather will be warm almost nationwide, with blistering conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.As for Tuesday, the Kingdom will be affected by a hot air mass, leading to a significant rise in temperatures.Also today, Amman will hit a range of 32-18 degrees Celsius , while Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 42C, sliding to 25C at night.