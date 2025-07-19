Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,120 Over Past Day

2025-07-19 02:05:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This information was posted on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, Russian forces have lost the following equipment: 11,032 (+0) tanks, 23,012 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 30,531 (+46) artillery systems, 1,442 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,198 (+1) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 46,712 (+163) tactical-level UAVs, 3,492 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 55,606 (+112) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,932 (+0) units of special equipment.

The data are being updated continuously.

Read also: Ukrainian drones crush Russian positions in Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on July 18, 138 combat engagements took place along the frontlines.

