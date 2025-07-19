Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alleged Accidental Firing By VDG Member Kills Woman In J & K's Kishtwar

Alleged Accidental Firing By VDG Member Kills Woman In J & K's Kishtwar


2025-07-19 02:04:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – A woman was killed after being hit by a bullet fired allegedly from the weapon of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member accidently in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Friday late night.

A top police officer said that the incident occurred in Singpura Areagam village, from Kishtwar town. The victim has been identified as Pushpa Devi (35), wife of Rakesh Kumar, a local resident.

Initial reports suggest the firing was accidental. The woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot, the officer said, as per news agency JKNS.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the firing.

Read Also Soldier Dies Of Bullet Injury From His Own Rifle In J&K's Rajouri Cop Injured In Accidental Firing In South Kashmir's Anantnag

MENAFN19072025000215011059ID1109820483

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search