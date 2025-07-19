Alleged Accidental Firing By VDG Member Kills Woman In J & K's Kishtwar
A top police officer said that the incident occurred in Singpura Areagam village, from Kishtwar town. The victim has been identified as Pushpa Devi (35), wife of Rakesh Kumar, a local resident.
Initial reports suggest the firing was accidental. The woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot, the officer said, as per news agency JKNS.
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the firing.
