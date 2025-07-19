Chennai Corpn Appoints Independent Consultant To Monitor Solid Waste Management In PPP Zones

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 19 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen the monitoring of solid waste management operations in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has appointed a private agency to supervise the collection and transportation of solid waste in selected zones under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

While 14 of the city's 15 zones have already been entrusted to private agencies for waste collection and transport, the GCC has now initiated the appointment of Independent Engineers (IE) - private consultants tasked with overseeing the proper implementation of waste management services in specific areas.

The new arrangement is currently being rolled out in Zones 5 and 6, which cover Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, comprising 28 wards and spanning an area of 38.92 sq km.

According to the latest proposal, the private concessionaire responsible for waste handling will manage the collection and transportation of solid waste, street sweepings, silt removed from drains and canals, horticultural waste, and domestic hazardous waste within the designated zones.

To ensure effective service delivery, the project includes a performance-linked payment model.

“Under the new system, 50 per cent of the monthly payment to the concessionaire is fixed, while the remaining 50 per cent is tied to performance. This performance is evaluated through a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs),” a senior GCC official explained.

The Independent Engineer will be responsible for monitoring and supervising all aspects of the concession agreement, including physical and financial progress, adherence to KPIs, and service delivery parameters.

“The IE can appoint personnel for daily monitoring and must verify the reports submitted by the concessionaire, generate independent assessments, and submit these to the authorities,” the official added.

The project is being implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) Act and the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders (PPP Procurement) Rules, 2012.

GCC officials believe that deploying independent oversight will ensure accountability and consistent service delivery, ultimately improving sanitation standards across the city.