Sangeeta Bijlani's Pune Farmhouse Vandalized, Valuables Stolen After Months Of Vacancy

Sangeeta Bijlani found her Pune farmhouse broken into after months, with theft reported, and police have started investigating.

Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani is in trouble. Actually, her farmhouse in Pune was vandalized and then a big theft took place. Giving this information, a police officer said on July 18 that theft has been reported at film actress Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse in Maval, Pune. He told that the actress came to know about this incident when she went to her farmhouse after 4 months.

What is the whole matter?

In her complaint to the Pune Rural Police, Sangeeta said, 'The entry gate grill window of my farmhouse was broken. Then, when she went inside, many household items, including the TV, bed, and refrigerator, were missing. Also, the CCTV cameras were broken. I had not been able to visit the farmhouse for so long due to my father's health problems, and then when she went to the farmhouse with her two maids, the main entry gate was broken. The upper floor was completely in ruins, all the beds were broken, and many household items and valuables were either missing or destroyed.'

While talking about this, Pune Police said, 'A team has been sent to Sangeeta's farmhouse for assessment. We will register a case after the assessment of damage and theft is completed.'

Who is Sangeeta Bijlani?

Sangeeta Bijlani was born on 9 July 1960 in Mumbai. She started her career with modeling. After this, she started her acting career in the year 1988 with the film Qatil. However, she got real recognition from films like Tridev, Hasitaar, and Yodha. Along with this, she was seen in the lead role in the TV show Chandni in the year 1996. Later, she also produced shows like Hansna Mat and Kinare Milte Nahin. However, now she has been away from the acting world for a long time. At the same time, she was also in the headlines due to her relationship with Salman Khan.