Caught On Camera: Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Fight With Neighbour Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan is making headlines after her purported video of scuffle with neighbour went viral. The violent altercation with a neighbour in West Bengal's Suri was caught on camera.

Legal trouble knocked Hasin's door after her neighbour filed a police complaint against her, accusing the 45-year-old of assault and attempted murder. According to Times of India report, the argument took place over a disputed plot of land registered in the name of Hasin's daughter from first marriage.

The caption to the viral post states,“#Shami's ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, was caught on camera raising her hands on a neighbour in a fight.”

Mint could not independently verify the the authenticy of the video.

Alleging that Hasin Jahan attempted to physical assault her neighbour when the latter objected to construction on disputed land, the viral video of the scuffle is doing rounds on social media. The complainant Dalia Khatoon claimed that the property was under legal dispute on which Hasin allegedly began construction. Her daughter Arshi Jahan has also been named in the FIR lodged at Suri Police Station.

As per the report, the incident took place in the Sonator area of Ward No. 5 under Suri Municipality, Birbhum district.

The clip shows Hasin Jahan wearing black T-shirt and jeans physically confronting her neighbour. According to local residents, Dalia suffered head injury and required hospitalisation at Suri Sadar Hospital after the altercation turned violent .

The TOI report further mentions that Hasin filed a complaint against the husband of a local Trinamool councillor named Kazi Farzuddin.

The report noted that the West Bengal Police confirmed that a case has been registered and is working on gathering witness' statements.

Hasin Jahan-Mohammed Shami marriage

Hasin Jahan parted ways with Mohammed Shami in 2018 after four years of marriage, accusing him of domestic violence. Amid ongoing divorce proceedings, Calcutta high court directed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month to Jahan and their daughter Aaira.