Pak Claims Terror Network 'Dismantled', Denies Let Link To Pahalgam Attack
The Foreign Office made the remarks in a statement, a day after the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF ), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for its involvement in the Pahalgam attack.
"Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres,” the statement said.Investigation 'still inconclusive'
Stating that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," it said, "any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities".
The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism.
The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.
