China, Pakistan React To US Designating TRF As Terrorist Group: 'Strongly Condemns...'
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said,“China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and jointly maintain regional security and stability.”Also Read | India welcomes US move to designate TRF a 'terrorist organisation' Also Read | India welcomes US move to designate TRF a 'terrorist organisation'
The Resistance Front (TRF ) is said to be a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT). It had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had killed 26 people, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.
On Friday, the US designated the TRF as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.Also Read | India welcomes US move to designate TRF a 'terrorist organisation'
Following this, Pakistan said it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the "defunct" Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) was against the "ground reality".
Pakistan's Foreign Office released a statement on Friday, saying the investigations into the Pahalgam incident "are still inconclusive".
"Any linkage with LeT, a defunct organization banned in Pakistan belies ground realities," the statement added.Also Read | J&K: Two LeT, TRF terrorists neutralised in encounter at Zakura area of Srinagar
Pakistan further claimed that it has "effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalized its cadres."
The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment