Budha Amarnath Yatra To Begin On July 28 In J & K's Poonch
Deputy Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh reviewed security in Poonch and emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of devotees.
“The first batch will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar basecamp in Jammu on July 28, moving towards the Mandi tehsil in Poonch in a regulated convoy amid full security arrangements,” a spokesperson said.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti reviewed the arrangements.
Kumar directed officials to establish a help desk and registration counter at Bhagwati Nagar and Jammu Railway Station to facilitate the pilgrims.
The deputy commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch were instructed to ensure adequate accommodation with essential facilities, including power supply, drinking water, langars, parking, waterproof tents, and mobile toilets along the route, the spokesperson said.
Emphasising safety, the IGP stressed strict adherence to convoy timings and urged public awareness for travelling only with the official convoy.
