Octoname Helps Remember Names Effortlessly And Solve The Embarrassing Problem Of Forgetting Names

MENAFN - GetNews) Octoname is a flashcard-style memory app that aims to eliminate social awkwardness and strengthen connections in everyday life.







Octoname , a flashcard-style memory app, helps users remember names and build meaningful connections.

Toto, the Cofounder of Octoname, shared the story behind the app's creation,“The idea behind Octoname was born from a common and deeply personal struggle: forgetting names in social or professional settings. In search of a solution, I began writing down names and practicing them regularly; eventually, I turned this routine into an app that could help others as well. Octoname was born.”

Octoname's simple interface is designed to promote long-term memory retention through spaced repetition and visual reinforcement, methods often used in language learning and cognitive training. The app turns the overwhelming process of memorizing dozens of names into a manageable and enjoyable, daily practice.

Using Octoname, a user can now:

Create custom flashcards for each person they meet by adding their name, photo, where meeting happened, and any personal notes.

Organize people into groups such as Work, Gym, Conference, for easier review.

Mark names as“remembered” or“still learning” to keep track of progress.

Practice with flashcard review sessions at your own pace.

Review regularly to keep names fresh in mind, even after months.

Whether preparing for a meeting, gearing up for a networking event, or simply navigating daily social encounters, Octoname helps users walk in confidently and leave a lasting impression, simply by saying names correctly.

Before any event, a user can prepare themselves by :

Quickly scanning his list

Build confidence and leave a great impression by greeting people by name.

“Stop saying, I'm just bad with names. That excuse is holding you back: from deeper connections, better opportunities, and real confidence in every social setting. With Octoname, remembering names becomes second nature.” Toto Alpha concludes.

From students and teachers to expats, professionals, and event organizers, Octoname is built for anyone who meets a lot of people and wants to show up as their best, most connected self.

To download Octoname on the App Store, visit: .