Indian Forces Killed Six Naxals In Chhattisgarh
The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces, broke out in the Abujhmad forest region of Narayanpur district, about 200 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.
Joint contingents of security forces, gunned down at least six Naxals in Abujhmad forests, during the exchange of fire, and their bodies were recovered, a senior police officer said.
The government forces have not suffered any damage in the gunfight.
India's federal government resolved to eradicate Naxalism, before Mar 31, next year.
Currently, Naxals are active across central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment