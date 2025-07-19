Indian Forces Killed Six Naxals In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jul 19 (NNN-PTI) – At least six Naxals were killed yesterday, in a fierce gunfight with government forces, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces, broke out in the Abujhmad forest region of Narayanpur district, about 200 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Joint contingents of security forces, gunned down at least six Naxals in Abujhmad forests, during the exchange of fire, and their bodies were recovered, a senior police officer said.

The government forces have not suffered any damage in the gunfight.

India's federal government resolved to eradicate Naxalism, before Mar 31, next year.

Currently, Naxals are active across central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI