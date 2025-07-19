Police Searches Underway At 10 Locations In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Searches are being carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing at multiple locations in the Valley in connection with a terror case, officials said.

The searches by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) are underway at 10 locations across four districts of the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Searches are being conducted to locate terrorist sleeper cells and recruitment modules.

The CIK searches are being conducted in six locations in Ganderbal, two in Budgam, and one each in Pulwama and Srinagar, they said. (PTI)

