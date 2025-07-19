CIK Raids Underway At 10 Locations In Kashmir
An official said that the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-crime case linked to a terrorist sleeper cell and recruitment module handled by Jaish commander Abdullah Ghazi from across the border, reported news agency KNO.
The searches are underway at one location in Pulwama, six in Ganderbal, one in Srinagar, and two in Budgam district.
Further details are awaitedRead Also SIA Raids 5 Locations In Delhi, Srinagar Terror Funding Case: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against 3
