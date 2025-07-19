Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CIK Raids Underway At 10 Locations In Kashmir

2025-07-19 12:04:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at ten locations across four districts in the Valley.

An official said that the raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-crime case linked to a terrorist sleeper cell and recruitment module handled by Jaish commander Abdullah Ghazi from across the border, reported news agency KNO.

The searches are underway at one location in Pulwama, six in Ganderbal, one in Srinagar, and two in Budgam district.

Further details are awaited

