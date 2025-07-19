'One Nation, One Gas Grid': Over 25 Lakh Families To Benefit From New Pipeline In West Bengal

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said that the newly inaugurated 132 km natural gas pipeline in West Bengal will benefit more than 25 lakh families, underlining the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation One Gas Grid.'

Addressing the public in Durgapur on Tuesday, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government has increased the gas pipeline to 25,000 km, which was 1500 km in 2014.

"Until 2014, the country had only 15,000 km of natural gas pipelines. PM Modi ji decided that we have to build 33,500 km of pipeline by 2030. Today, we can proudly say that we have increased it to almost 25,000 km," he said.

"Today, the inauguration of a 132 km long gas pipeline by the auspicious hands of the Prime Minister is a part of this chain. More than 25 lakh families will get the benefit of natural gas. This is clean energy and more affordable," he added.

Later, in a post on X, Hardeep Singh Puri said that a gas pipeline becomes the "development line" for any region it passes through.

"The gas pipeline becomes the 'development line' for any region it passes through. This project will ensure a smooth supply of natural gas to millions of households in the region," he said on X.

On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore in Durgapur, West Bengal, including the 132 km long natural gas pipeline.

Underlining that in the past 10-11 years, India has made unprecedented progress in gas connectivity, the Prime Minister stated that LPG has reached households across the country during this decade, earning global recognition.

He emphasised the government's work on the "One Nation, One Gas Grid" vision and the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana.

Under this initiative, gas pipelines are being laid across six eastern states, including West Bengal.

Noting that the goal is to deliver affordable piped gas to industries and kitchens in these states, the Prime Minister remarked that gas availability will enable vehicles to run on CNG and industries to adopt gas-based technologies. He expressed satisfaction that Durgapur's industrial region has now become part of the National Gas Grid.