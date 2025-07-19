Spain And Argentina To Clash In 2026 Finalissima Showdown In March

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Spain and Argentina lock horns against each other in the second edition of the Finalissima, a match between the title winners of the European (UEFA Euro) and South American (Copa America) competitions, which will take place next year in March match will be held during the international window reserved for World Cup playoffs, and is pending La Roja's successful qualification for the 2026 World Cup, as per com, FIFA, along with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Argentine Football Association (AFA), are keen to capitalise on the successful revival of the Finalissima. The 2026 edition is set to feature a high-profile clash between two football powerhouses, aiming to elevate global interest and prestige during a quieter period in the international football calendar.

Finalissima's Legacy

The Finalissima, which has replaced the Artemio Franchi Cup held in 1985 and 1993, famously marked Diego Maradona's final international trophy during the 1993 edition. Argentina carried that legacy forward by defeating Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissima. The next instalment is tentatively scheduled between March 26 and 31, 2026, with initial talks between FIFA and UEFA taking place during the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay.

Spain and Argentina's Recent Triumphs

Spain went on to lift the 2024 UEFA European Championship as they defeated England 2-1 in the final. For Spain, the goals were scored by Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal in the 47th and 86th minutes, respectively. For England, Cole Palmer scored the goal, which came in the 73rd minute of the match the other hand, Lionel Messi's side successfully defended the Copa America title after Lautaro Martinez fired the ball into the back of the net to help Argentina lift the title for a record 16th time following their 1-0 win over Colombia's Hard Rock Stadium saw Messi in tears after he was substituted in the second half. But Martinez ensured that the Argentinian magician ended with his second Copa America title in the twilight phase of his career a 1-0 win, Argentina ended Los Cafeteros's 28-match unbeaten streak. (ANI)