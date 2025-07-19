Subnautica 2 Delay Aimed At Protecting Fans, Franchise Reputation: Krafton
"Releasing the game prematurely with insufficient content, falling short of what fans expect in a sequel, would have both disappointed the players -- who are at the heart of everything Krafton does -- and damaged the reputations of both the Subnautica and Unknown Worlds brands," the company said in a statement.
It added that the decisions were "made to ensure Subnautica 2 is the best possible game and lives up to fan expectations, reports Yonhap news agency.
The statement came amid an ongoing high-profile legal dispute with the former leadership of Unknown Worlds.
Krafton acquired Unknown Worlds in October 2021 in a deal aimed at diversifying its portfolio beyond its flagship PUBG shooter franchise. At the time, the company highlighted the studio's strong intellectual properties and reputation for globally appealing, community-driven gameplay experiences.
Earlier this month, however, Krafton removed Unknown Worlds co-founders Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ted Gill, citing a lack of leadership and delays in the development of Subnautica 2.
In response, the former Unknown Worlds leaders have filed a lawsuit against Krafton, alleging breach of contract. They alleged that Krafton sought to avoid issuing a US$250 million bonus payment by delaying the game using "pressure tactics."
"While we are disappointed that Charlie, Max and Ted have filed a lawsuit seeking a huge payout, we look forward to defending ourselves in court. In the meantime, Krafton remains focused on what matters: delivering the best possible game as quickly as possible to Subnautica's fans," the company said.
The public dispute has drawn concern from Subnautica fans, with some calling for a boycott of the sequel over worries about the game's creative direction and the publisher's role in recent changes.
In its earlier remarks, Krafton emphasized, "Fans are always at the centre of every decision we make," and pledged to repay their patience with a "refined and outstanding gameplay experience."
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment