Photos: UAE President Visits Hungary, Celebrates 35 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary, held talks in Budapest today on ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Hungary across various sectors, with a particular focus on the economy , renewable energy, trade, investment, and culture.

The talks took place at the Hungarian Parliament Building, where President Tamás Sulyok welcomed the Ruler of Abu Dhabi during his official visit to Hungary.

The Hungarian President expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to further advancing bilateral ties and expanding avenues of cooperation in areas that serve the mutual interests of both nations.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE and Hungary share a friendship and cooperative relationship based on mutual respect and a joint commitment to progress. He noted that these growing bilateral ties aim to support the aspirations of both nations and their peoples for development and prosperity.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE-Hungary relations and exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation across a range of sectors.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said that he discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the developmental and cultural fields, with the Hungarian president, and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. "As we celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations this year, we affirm the UAE's commitment to continuing to build bridges of developmental cooperation with Hungary for the benefit of both countries and their peoples," his post read.

Sheikh Mohamed wrote an entry in the VIP guestbook expressing his pleasure to be visiting Hungary and noting the significant progress witnessed in relations between the two countries. He highlighted the UAE's keenness to continue working together to strengthen ties in a way that serves the shared development goals of both nations, and he wished Hungary, its leadership, and its people continued prosperity and success.

The UAE President and the President of Hungary also exchanged symbolic gifts reflecting the culture and rich heritage of their respective nations.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the UAE President, along with a number of senior Hungarian officials.

[With inputs from WAM]