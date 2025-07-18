Bank Of America Wave Analysis 18 July 2025

Bank of America: ⬆️ Buy

– Bank of America reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 40550.00

Bank of America recently reversed up with the daily Morning Star from the support area located between the support level 45.00 (former resistance from May and June) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support area was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the earlier upward impulse from April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bank of America can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 49.23 (top of the previous impulse wave 1).