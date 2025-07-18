Ebay Wave Analysis 18 July 2025

Ebay: ⬆️ Buy

– Ebay rising inside impulse wave (3)

– Likely to rise to resistance 80.00

Ebay continues to rise inside the impulse wave (3) of the long-term upward impulse wave 3 from the end of June.

The active long-term impulse wave 3 started earlier from the support zone between the support level 74.00, upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from November and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Ebay can be expected to rise further to the next resistance 80.00 (monthly high from June and the target for the completion of the active wave (3)).