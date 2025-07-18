Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Reports Strong Results In 'Real-World' Trial



Recent data indicates Soligenix's HyBryte(TM) is showing promising treatment success in early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

“With limited treatment options, especially in the early stages of their disease, CTCL patients are often searching for alternative treatments,” leading investigator states. No new FDA-approved, skin-directed therapies have been introduced in more than a decade, and conventional options carry risks.

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is reporting encouraging interim outcomes from the ongoing investigator-initiated study (“IIS”) of its HyBryte(TM) (synthetic hypericin) program, under the direction of Ellen Kim, MD, director of the Penn Cutaneous Lymphoma Program. Kim is a leading enroller in Soligenix's phase 3 FLASH study and serves as principal investigator for the confirmatory phase 3 FLASH2 trial, which recent data from the IIS indicates is delivering promising treatment success in early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”).

Soligenix and the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation recently released interim results from the open-label IIS evaluating extended HyBryte(TM) therapy administered twice weekly for up to 54 weeks in patients with early-stage mycosis fungoides ( ). At the 18-week evaluation point, six out of...

