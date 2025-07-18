403
Al Gharrafa Park A Cool Destination For Everyone In Summer
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Due to high temperatures and humidity during summer, going out for a walk and engaging in outdoor physical activities are not often a desired choice in Qatar.
However, many find that Al Gharrafa Park, where there are air-conditioned pedestrian and jogging tracks, allows them to stay active and engage in outdoor sport even during the height of summer.
With beautifully landscaped gardens, cycling paths, children's play areas, shaded seating and facilities for people with special needs, Al Gharrafa Park is one of the top summer destinations for everyone seeking to follow a healthy lifestyle.
“The air conditioned outdoor walking track here is one of the innovative ideas that encourage the public to exercise in the summer,” said park regular Abdul Rahman Abdul Kareem.“It provides a respite from humidity and heat, while drawing many towards physical engagement. The walkway is witnessing increasing numbers of walkers and joggers.”
Al Gharrafa Park boasts of the region's first air-conditioned pedestrian and jogging tracks.
It offers a 657m air-conditioned walking and running track, designed in a circular shape to encompass the entire park.
An integrated cooling and air conditioning system is also provided for the walking and running paths throughout the park to make sure that the temperatures remain between 26-28° Celsius.
“The plant fence and the lush green lawn further add to the beauty and the vibe at the park while imparting an atmosphere and a space to refresh,” Abdul Kareem, a resident of Madinat Khalifa, said.“The plants here also contribute to mitigating the summer heat.”
The Islamic Mashrabiya-style structures are installed to allow air circulation from air conditioners.
Solar panels along the corridor generate electricity and provide a plant fence at a suitable height.
Fast-growing climber veins cover the pedestrian tracks from all directions.
The solar panels generate electricity to operate air conditioners if the ambient temperature does not exceed 37C, without the need to use conventional air conditioners, thus saving 60% of electricity.
The park has 343 trees, two exercise areas with fitness equipment, and two children's play areas for age groups from 2-5 years and 6-12 years, as well as children with special needs.
The park has four restaurant kiosks, a bicycle rental kiosk, green wall on the facades of male and female toilet buildings, bicycle parking, as well as garden furniture from locally manufactured fibre-concrete benches, garbage cans, shades and drinking water basins.
