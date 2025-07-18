403
Christian Leaders In Rare Visit To Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two of the most senior Christian leaders in Jerusalem made a rare visit to war-torn Gaza yesterday, a day after Israeli fire killed three at the Palestinian territory's only Catholic church, provoking international condemnation. The Roman Catholic Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Theophilos III, greeted local Christians and toured the Holy Family Church in Gaza City. Both men, in full black clerical robes in the searing heat, arrived in two battered people carriers. (AFP)
