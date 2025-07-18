Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Reaffirms Qatar's Solidarity With Syrians

2025-07-18 11:02:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has reaffirmed Qatar's solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people and its support for all efforts aimed at strengthening Syria's unity, preserving its territorial integrity, and preventing any attempts to destabilise the country.
This came during a phone call held by His Highness the Amir with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
His Highness the Amir reiterated Qatar's firm position in condemning the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, describing them as a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter, and as a threat to regional stability.
For his part, the Syrian president expressed his deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir and Qatar for their supportive stance toward Syria, praising the Amir's role in promoting security and stability in Syria and the wider region.

