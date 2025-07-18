Achieving Safety Excellence: Covia's TRIR Progress And Initiatives

MENAFN - 3BL) At Covia, safety is more than a priority-it is a core value deeply embedded in every aspect of our operations. From our plants to our offices, we are committed to protecting the well-being of our team members, customers, partners, and communities.

Our comprehensive Safety and Health Management System provides the foundation for this commitment. It encompasses a wide range of safety programs, training initiatives, contractor safety protocols, and more. Additionally, we track performance, manage risk, and promote continuous improvement through clear safety targets-like the Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), which measures MSHA-reportable incidents per 200,000 hours.

As of June 2025, Covia's Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) approached world-class standards. Although there is always more work to be done, we are proud of this achievement and the key initiatives that made it possible:

Theprogram was deployed across all sites earlier this year, delivering significant measurable reductions in both back and shoulder injury risk.In May, Covia implemented a more detailed version of our risk assessment program, focusing on non-routine tasks where the majority of injuries occurred according to incident analysis.Eye protection guidelines were updated to better prevent injuries caused by dust and debris.New protocols were introduced to ensure safe approaches to mobile equipment. These include clear pre-approach conditions and a revised hoisting and rigging policy that describes the safe handling of dewatering pumps.Drive belt safety practices were reaffirmed, specifically prohibiting the rotation or movement of sheaves by manually pulling on belts.

These initiatives are only as effective as the people who implement them. It is through the diligence, commitment, and continued support of our plant teams that we are able to strengthen site safety and improve our TRIR performance.

At Covia, safety is not just a goal-it's a shared responsibility and a way of life.