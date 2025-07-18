Secretary Rubio's Call With Djiboutian President Guelleh
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh. The Secretary and the President discussed the long-standing strategic partnership between the United States and Djibouti and the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Red Sea and in the Horn of Africa. The Secretary thanked Djibouti for its leadership in regional counterterrorism efforts and its valuable contributions to commerce and peacekeeping in Africa.
