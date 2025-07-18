Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Djiboutian President Guelleh

Secretary Rubio's Call With Djiboutian President Guelleh


2025-07-18 11:00:59

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh. The Secretary and the President discussed the long-standing strategic partnership between the United States and Djibouti and the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Red Sea and in the Horn of Africa. The Secretary thanked Djibouti for its leadership in regional counterterrorism efforts and its valuable contributions to commerce and peacekeeping in Africa.

MENAFN18072025004514009831ID1109820229

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search