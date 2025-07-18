Secretary Rubio's Call With President Geerlings-Simons Of Suriname

Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ strong and growing relationship with Suriname, grounded in shared interests and a mutual commitment to prosperity in the hemisphere. He welcomed Suriname’s efforts to strengthen investment policies.

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons to congratulate her on her election. They discussed strengthening the U.S.-Suriname partnership to support security cooperation, energy security, and regional stability.

