Secretary Rubio's Call With President Geerlings-Simons Of Suriname

2025-07-18 11:00:59

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons to congratulate her on her election. They discussed strengthening the U.S.-Suriname partnership to support security cooperation, energy security, and regional stability.

Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ strong and growing relationship with Suriname, grounded in shared interests and a mutual commitment to prosperity in the hemisphere. He welcomed Suriname’s efforts to strengthen investment policies.

The Secretary and President Geerlings-Simons discussed opportunities to expand U.S. private sector engagement and support Suriname’s economic diversification.

