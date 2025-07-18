Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Announcement Of Visa Restrictions On Brazilian Judicial Officials And Their Immediate Family Members

2025-07-18 11:00:58

President Trump made clear that his administration will hold accountable foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States.  Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’s political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil’s shores to target Americans.  I have therefore ordered visa revocations for Moraes and his allies on the court, as well as their immediate family members effective immediately. 

This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the Secretary of State to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the Unites States “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences f

