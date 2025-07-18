HM Amit Shah To Attend Investment Grounding Ceremony In Uttarakhand Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a visit to Uttarakhand on Saturday, where he will serve as the chief guest at the Uttarakhand Investment Festival and Global Investors Summit Grounding Ceremony.

The high-profile event is scheduled to take place at 1:15 P.M. at Manoj Sarkar Stadium in Rudrapur and is being seen as a major milestone in Uttarakhand's journey towards industrial growth and economic development.

The event marks the next phase of implementation following the success of the Global Investors Summit held earlier.

Major industrialists, business leaders, and representatives from newly-established industries across various sectors are expected to be present at the ceremony.

The participation of HM Shah underscores the central government's focus on boosting investments and strengthening economic infrastructure in the Himalayan state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present at the event alongside other senior officials and dignitaries.

CM Dhami emphasised that the state government is now translating the MoUs signed during the Global Investors Summit into action on the ground.“We are committed to turning investment promises into real projects. These efforts are already creating new employment opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is providing full support to investors, including fast-tracking approvals, ensuring necessary infrastructure, and maintaining a peaceful, industry-friendly environment. He added that Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for industries due to its stable governance, skilled workforce, and natural advantages.

The objective of Saturday's event is not only to mark the beginning of key industrial projects but also to send a strong message to national and global investors that Uttarakhand is ready for business.

Alongside the grounding ceremony, the inauguration and foundation stone laying for several development works will also take place, aimed at strengthening the state's economic and civic infrastructure.