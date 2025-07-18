Saskatchewan Tech Company Launches Cabinpulse Cares Program, Donating Remote Monitoring Systems To Community Organizations Across Canada

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The program addresses a critical need for community organizations operating on limited budgets while protecting valuable community assets from Canada's extreme weather conditions."Toccata, Inc., the Saskatchewan-based technology company behind CabinPulse remote monitoring systems, today announced the official launch of CabinPulse Cares, a charitable initiative providing free monitoring devices and service to qualifying non-profit organizations, community centres, and charitable institutions across Canada.

The program addresses a critical need for community organizations operating on limited budgets while protecting valuable community assets from Canada's extreme weather conditions. From prairie blizzards to coastal storms, Canadian communities face unique environmental challenges that can cause costly damage through temperature extremes, power outages, and other environmental threats. This need is particularly acute in rural communities, where strong community spaces often serve as vital gathering points but may lack reliable internet infrastructure.

"We believe every community space deserves protection," said Noah Little, a representative from Toccata, Inc. "Many of the organizations that serve as the backbone of our communities – churches, volunteer fire departments, food banks, and community centres – operate on limited budgets while providing essential services. Through CabinPulse Cares, we're ensuring these vital spaces have the same level of protection as any commercial property."

Program Details

Qualifying organizations receive a complete protection package at no charge including:



One CabinPulse monitoring device (valued at $199 CAD)

Three years of monitoring service with unlimited alerts and data (valued at $360 CAD) Free setup support and dedicated assistance

The combined value of over $500 represents a significant investment in property protection. The device monitors temperature, humidity, power outages, and air quality without requiring any existing wireless infrastructure like WiFi, making it perfect for rural community buildings, remote locations, or facilities with limited internet connectivity. The cellular-connected device can provide instant alerts via text and email to multiple people when issues are detected, helping prevent damage from frozen pipes, power failures, or environmental hazards – especially critical during Canada's harsh winters.

Eligible Organizations

CabinPulse Cares is available exclusively to Canadian organizations including:



Places of worship

Volunteer fire departments and emergency services

Community centres and senior centres

Food banks and community kitchens

Shelters and transitional housing Youth organizations and social service providers

Supporting Canadian Communities

The program reflects Toccata's commitment to giving back to the communities that make Canada strong. From bustling urban centres to remote rural towns, Canadian communities are defined by their resilience and the vital spaces where people gather. By focusing on organizations that provide essential services, CabinPulse Cares helps ensure that community spaces remain operational and protected year-round, particularly during harsh Canadian winters when environmental monitoring becomes critical for preventing costly damage. The system's ability to operate without existing wireless infrastructure makes it uniquely suited for rural and remote community buildings that form the heart of Canada's smaller communities.

Application Process

Organizations are invited to apply online at cabinpulse/cares . Applications are reviewed monthly, with recipients selected based on community impact and demonstrated need. The streamlined application asks organizations to describe their mission, community impact, and how remote monitoring would benefit their operations.

About CabinPulse

CabinPulse is a cellular-connected monitoring system designed and assembled in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The device provides reliable remote monitoring for temperature, humidity, power outages, and air quality without requiring WiFi or any existing wireless infrastructure, and features simple installation. CabinPulse serves property owners, managers, and organizations who need dependable monitoring for remote or unattended locations.

About Toccata, Inc.

Founded in 2022, Toccata, Inc. is a Saskatchewan-based technology company focused on creating reliable, user-friendly solutions for real-world problems. The company remains committed to its mission of making remote property monitoring simple, reliable, and affordable for everyone.

For more information about CabinPulse Cares or to apply for the program, visit cabinpulse/cares .