Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Magpie Mines Inc. Announces Incomplete AGM


2025-07-18 09:04:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Westmount, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - The Magpie Mines Inc, a private company ("Magpie" or the "Company"), wishes to announce the Annual General Meeting "AGM" was improperly terminated by Fancamp Exploration Ltd, "Fancamp" a major shareholder at the meeting held yesterday in Montréal. The Agenda was not respected nor were the rules of order. Fancamp has been put on notice to this effect. No changes have occurred.

A replacement AGM will be scheduled in order to complete the Agenda.

Signed,

Peter H. Smith PhD, P.Eng.
Chairman, President and CEO

THE MAGPIE MINES INC.
340 Victoria Avenue, Westmount, QC,H3Z 2M8
Telephone: 514.481.3172 email: ..

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: The Magpie Mines Inc.

MENAFN18072025004218003983ID1109820182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search