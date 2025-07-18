DHS Puts Families First With Families On The Fly Campaign

New initiative enhances the checkpoint experience for families traveling this summer

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Noem announced the "Families on the Fly" campaign Thursday, the latest TSA initiative designed to enhance hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience.

"DHS and TSA are committed to making the airport security experience as smooth and stress-free as possible for traveling families," said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl. "The Families on the Fly campaign, being rolled out at select airports, aims to mitigate the unique challenges families face when traveling and minimize stress while maintaining the highest level of security."

"Families on the Fly" benefits for families include:



Dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide

Discounted TSA PreCheck® fees for families coming soon Dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for service members and their families

Current participating airports include: Orlando International (MCO) and Charlotte-Douglas International (CLT). Planned expansions will be coming to John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

This initiative is one of several TSA has launched to improve hospitality at its 435 airports located throughout the country. "Families on the Fly" will roll out at select airports including Charleston International Airport (CHS), Jacksonville International (JAX), Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), and Tampa International Airport (TPA) with additional airports slated for addition in the coming months. Earlier this summer, TSA launched the "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" campaign designed to recognize the service and sacrifice of military and uniformed service members and their families. TSA, in coordination with its industry partners, introduced expedited access for military members in TSA PreCheck lanes at select airports near larger military installations. This included dedicated screening lanes, or front-of-line privileges, designed to minimize wait times and improve convenience for service members.

TSA reminds travelers that military personnel and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) staff are eligible for free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking travel. Children 12 and under may accompany service members and DOD staff in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction. Minors 13-17 must be on the same airline reservation with a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent or guardian to receive expedited screening.

To learn more, go to

In addition, the TSA Cares program remains available for veterans and wounded warriors, providing personalized assistance through the screening process and ensuring a dignified travel experience.

TSA encourages all travelers to prepare for airport security screening, particularly during the busy summer travel season. For more detailed information, visit tsa .

