National Press Club: Update On Appeal In Case Of Journalist Dong Yuyu
WASHINGTON, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is an update on the case of Chinese Journalist Dong Yuyu, provided by his family.
"After being sentenced to seven years in prison for espionage at the trial level in November, Dong has appealed his wrongful verdict to the Beijing High Court.
The Beijing High Court heard his appeal on March 31, with a deadline for a decision in early May. In early May, however, the Court asked the procuratorate for additional evidence in Dong's case. Chinese law gives the procuratorate one month to complete this step. However, it only took one week for the procuratorate to respond to the court with no additional evidence.
This move allowed the Beijing High Court four additional months to render a decision on appeal. Now the deadline is September 13, though the Beijing High Court can find ways to extend it.
All these procedures clearly show that the case against Dong is completely meritless. If it had merit, then the Beijing High Court would have had no trouble rendering a decision upholding his conviction, just like the vast majority of appeals cases in China. It is also clear that the case is being decided not according to the law, but rather based on politics.
This is why we urge all stakeholders involved to keep advocating for Dong.
-
We urge press organizations throughout the world to keep demanding Dong's immediate release.
We urge the Japanese government to directly raise the case with the Chinese government as their diplomats were directly and wrongly accused of espionage in this case as well. In vigorously defending Japanese integrity, they help ensure the future safety of their own diplomats.
Finally, we urge the United States government to keep pressing China for Dong's immediate release and to include his case in the human rights portfolio accompanying the much anticipated bilateral later this year.
Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club
SOURCE National Press ClubWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment