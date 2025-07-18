National Press Club: Update On Appeal In Case Of Journalist Dong Yuyu

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is an update on the case of Chinese Journalist Dong Yuyu, provided by his family.

"After being sentenced to seven years in prison for espionage at the trial level in November, Dong has appealed his wrongful verdict to the Beijing High Court.

The Beijing High Court heard his appeal on March 31, with a deadline for a decision in early May. In early May, however, the Court asked the procuratorate for additional evidence in Dong's case. Chinese law gives the procuratorate one month to complete this step. However, it only took one week for the procuratorate to respond to the court with no additional evidence.

This move allowed the Beijing High Court four additional months to render a decision on appeal. Now the deadline is September 13, though the Beijing High Court can find ways to extend it.

All these procedures clearly show that the case against Dong is completely meritless. If it had merit, then the Beijing High Court would have had no trouble rendering a decision upholding his conviction, just like the vast majority of appeals cases in China. It is also clear that the case is being decided not according to the law, but rather based on politics.

This is why we urge all stakeholders involved to keep advocating for Dong.



We urge press organizations throughout the world to keep demanding Dong's immediate release.

We urge the Japanese government to directly raise the case with the Chinese government as their diplomats were directly and wrongly accused of espionage in this case as well. In vigorously defending Japanese integrity, they help ensure the future safety of their own diplomats. Finally, we urge the United States government to keep pressing China for Dong's immediate release and to include his case in the human rights portfolio accompanying the much anticipated bilateral later this year.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED