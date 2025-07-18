Atlanticare President And CEO Michael Charlton Hosts Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz For One Of His First Integrated Health System Visits In The Nation

In Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dr. Oz meets with cross-sector of national leaders to discuss Medicare, Medicaid, and the future of care delivery

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), visited AtlantiCare this week for one of his first integrated health system visits since assuming the role. The visit brought national focus to southeastern New Jersey through critical conversations, elevating the role of health systems in advancing care and evaluating policy efficacy on the ground.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of CMS, and Michael Charlton, Pres. and CEO of AtlantiCare, speak in Atlantic City, NJ.

Michael Charlton, Pres. and CEO of AtlantiCare, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of CMS, speak in Atlantic City, NJ.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of CMS, speaks with AtlantiCare team members in Atlantic City, NJ.

Dr. Oz speaks with cross-sector leaders at the private roundtable hosted by AtlantiCare in Atlantic City, NJ. | Seated left to right: Michael Charlton, President and CEO of AtlantiCare, Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS Administrator, and Ashley Thompson, SVP, Policy Analysis and Development, American Hospital Association.

Hosted by AtlantiCare President and CEO Michael Charlton, Dr. Oz's visit included a tour of Atlantic City, with stops at AtlantiCare's medical facilities, regional educational institutions, and community outreach sites. The tour showcased ongoing efforts to position Atlantic City as a destination for healthcare, education, and innovation-sectors that are proven drivers of economic revitalization and long-term regional growth.

Following the tour, Dr. Oz joined a private roundtable with leaders from healthcare, government, education, and technology to discuss how national programs like Medicare and Medicaid remain vital to the communities served by regional health systems. The conversation centered on how evolving federal policy intersects with the day-to-day delivery of care-and the need for reforms that improve access, reduce complexity, and strengthen equity.

Leaders shared insights on the administrative and clinical impacts of prior authorization, raising concerns about care delays and provider burden. They also discussed technology opportunities and regulatory relief, referencing recommendations from the American Hospital Association to streamline operations and ease administrative strain. Their input helped advance constructive dialogue about aligning federal policy with the practical realities facing health systems nationwide.

"We were honored to welcome Dr. Oz to AtlantiCare today. As a health system serving southern New Jersey - including Atlantic City, a community marked by both extraordinary need and untapped potential - we were proud to host this important conversation," said Michael Charlton, president and CEO of AtlantiCare. "AtlantiCare is small enough to be nimble in our transformation efforts, yet big enough to matter and make a real difference. That's what allows us to move fast, build partnerships that matter, and create real outcomes. Today's discussion made clear how important it is for national policy to stay grounded in what's actually happening on the front lines."

Dr. Oz noted the value of hearing directly from leaders about their concerns, "I was pleased to join leaders from healthcare, education, government, and technology at AtlantiCare for a thoughtful and solutions-driven conversation," said Oz. "AtlantiCare's vision is transformative for the city of Atlantic City and an approach that other health systems could model."

AtlantiCare is the largest non-casino employer in southeastern New Jersey, serving more than one million residents across five counties. Based in Atlantic County, the organization anchors a region where access to care, workforce shortages, and economic instability remain ongoing challenges.

Vision 2030, AtlantiCare's six-year strategic plan to redefine how healthcare is delivered and experienced, is driving transformation through community investment, workforce development, clinical innovation, and operational growth. The strategy is increasingly informing national dialogue on how regional health systems can lead meaningful, scalable change.

About AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare is an award-winning integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose team of more than 6,500 serves the community in over 110 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Committed to an innovative approach to providing the best care in the industry, AtlantiCare has a vision of building healthy communities that drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time. Learn more at atlanticare or call 1-888-569-1000.

*B-roll footage and high-resolution images from the visit are available. Interviews with AtlantiCare leadership can be arranged upon request. To access assets or coordinate interviews, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AtlantiCare Health Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED