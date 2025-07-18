403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong denunciation and condemnation of the Israeli occupation plans to transfer the administrative powers of Ibrahimi Mosque from Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to the so-called the Jewish religious council in Kiryat Arba settlement.
BERLIN -- Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Sadeq Marafi and Estonian Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary for Political Affairs Martin Roger signed a memorandum of understanding to establish regular political consultations.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila congratulated Kuwait Disabled Sport Club on winning the title of the 9th West Asia Wheelchair Basketball Championship, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
BEIJING -- Kuwait's flag has been hoisted at the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in the Chinese capital of Beijing, proclaiming Kuwait a constituent member of the bank's board of governors.
WAHSINGTON -- The US Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the official rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005).
AMMAN -- Kuwait Disabled Sports Club for Wheelchair Basketball crowned champion of the 8th Future Generation Championship for West Asia Clubs for the Disabled, held in Amman, Jordan. (end)
mb
BERLIN -- Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Sadeq Marafi and Estonian Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary for Political Affairs Martin Roger signed a memorandum of understanding to establish regular political consultations.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila congratulated Kuwait Disabled Sport Club on winning the title of the 9th West Asia Wheelchair Basketball Championship, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
BEIJING -- Kuwait's flag has been hoisted at the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in the Chinese capital of Beijing, proclaiming Kuwait a constituent member of the bank's board of governors.
WAHSINGTON -- The US Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the official rejection of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005).
AMMAN -- Kuwait Disabled Sports Club for Wheelchair Basketball crowned champion of the 8th Future Generation Championship for West Asia Clubs for the Disabled, held in Amman, Jordan. (end)
mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment