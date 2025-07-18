DPRK Slams Japan's 2025 Defence White Paper

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jul 19 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Thursday, slammed Japan's 2025 defence white paper, calling it“a war scenario for realising its ambition for reinvasion, from A to Z,” it was reported, yesterday.

It is“common knowledge” that, Japan has revised its National Security Strategy, to include“preemptive attack capabilities,” accelerating both the development of domestically produced long-range missiles, and the procurement of foreign-made ones, in recent years, the policy section chief of the Institute for Japan Studies, under DPRK's foreign ministry, was cited as saying.

Japan raised its defence budget to a record high this year, ramping up its military capabilities to full scale, the report said, adding that, as part of the effort, Tokyo is purchasing approximately 3.7 billion U.S. dollars' worth of medium-range air-to-air missiles, long-range air-to-surface cruise missiles, and related equipment from Washington.

Japan is also considering deploying 400 U.S.-made Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles and Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles, which extend the range to more than 1,000 km, said the report.

Japan, which has long presented itself as a“peace state” under the principle of“exclusive defence,” is now working to develop capabilities for offensive operations, including long-range strikes and cross-domain warfare.

Japan's defence white paper is“a war scenario for realising its ambition for reinvasion from A to Z and its moves for turning Japan into a military giant, seriously threatening regional peace and security, can never be tolerated.”– NNN-KCNA