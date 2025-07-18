Robert J. Smith, MFA's First Release In His INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM Book Series Tops Legends, W. Edwards Deming, Edward Bernays And Adam Smith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith ProfitsTM, in association with Junior Patriots, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, announces that its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA, The Father of Factual Storytelling's latest release,is an

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This first book in the highly anticipated INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM series has surpassed; The Father of Economics, Adam Smith; The Father of Systems and Quality Control, W. Edwards Deming; and the Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays while on its way to #1 Best Seller rankings.

The Foreword for INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES was written by“The $2 Billion Host,” Forbes Riley. Forbes is an author, award winning television personality, entrepreneur, creator of the SpinGym fitness sensation and one of the most sought after female keynote speakers. As a motivator and role model, Forbes has a unique connection with her audience that stems from her own personal story.

Before becoming a media success, host of more than 100 infomercials and 20 years marketing products on home shopping channels worldwide, Forbes struggled with her own weight and her father's unrealized dream of becoming an inventor. Crowned by the press as the $2 Billion Dollar Host, she was determined to reach her goals - and through dedication, never ending passion and hard work, she has.

Forbes Riley has created a trusted brand name for herself and is recognized internationally as an award-winning TV host, spokesperson, celebrity fitness and lifestyle expert, professional coach, keynote speaker, actress and author. By sharing a unique and inspiring philosophy that stresses the integration of fitness, nutrition, and behavioral changes, Forbes empowers people everywhere to define and reach their personal goals, both physical and psychological and she is the true embodiment of dreaming it, believing it and achieving it.

INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES provides readers with everything they need to REACH #1 in their industry.

This revolutionary book not only tells business owners and professionals how to accomplish more with their work and business; it provides them with the means to accomplish everything they ever wanted to accomplish.

All that they have to do is to leverage their INFLUENCE by putting their INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM .

In this innovative series, Smith details how he set records at Fortune 500 Companies, such as Mobil Oil, Coca-Cola USA, John Hancock and New York Life. He not only shows readers how to reach #1 rankings in their industry; Smith provides them with all of the tools they need to get the job done.

After reaching #1 worldwide production rankings at Mutual of New York (MONY), The Equitable Life Assurance Society, and AXA Financial, Smith was severely injured in a not-at-fault auto accident and was forced to close his thriving financial practice. While recovering, Smith began consulting other advisors in professionals in how to dramatically improve their businesses.

After dozens of neurosurgeons agreed that Smith was likely to spend the second half of his life in a wheelchair, he decided to do what he always counseled his children to do.“Always expect the best after you've prepared for the worst.”

In preparing for the worst, Smith completed two online degree programs simultaneously, just in case his inability to walk without support ever became permanent. While completing his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree as Valedictorian at Full Sail University, he completed his Feature Film Writing degree“With Distinction,” at the top of his class at UCLA.

The east and west coast story structure learned during this time led to the evolution of THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMANTM marketing and sales comic, which was an offspring of the story that Smith created to place a multi-million dollar estate planning case and earn a single day commission of $110,000.00. This new sales comic is available for licensing to all qualified financial advisors to that they may optimally provide for and support their clients. Smith has similar work available for nearly every industry with more on the horizon.

After raising millions of dollars for charity in his financial practice, Smith moved his charitable work directly to both public and private schools. He created his SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DANTM comic book series to teach elementary school children his proprietary method, WRITING MADE EASY FOR YOUNG AUTHORS (AND TEACHERS) to not only teach them writing skills and build confidence for life, it teaches them to speak in public with ease as well. Smith's grown children, Ashley, Austin, and Sabrina, are also published authors, as well.

Smith also mentors middle school, high school, undergraduate, graduate, and medical students in Entrepreneurship. Just last spring, two of his mentees won the top financial prizes in their regional and statewide competitions within a 24-hour period. His methods are noted in INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS which features a Foreword written by the love of his life, Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed., with chapters by Anish Verma and Leelan Rodriguez.

There are many more titles to come in Robert J. Smith, MFA's INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM series. Smith is currently interviewing aspiring authors, business owners, and professionals for inclusion in upcoming titles such as; INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM FOR SALES PROFESSIONALS, INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM FOR LEADERS, INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM FOR HYNPNOTISTS AND HYPNOTHERAPISTS, INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM FOR AUTOMOTIVE PROFESSIONALS, INFLUENCE IN ACTIONTM FOR EDUCATORS , and many more.

Robert J. Smith, MFA is also soon to release, #1: HOW TO REACH THE TOP IN YOUR INDUSTRY NO MATTER YOUR PROFESSION, and EVERYTHING YOU ALWAYS WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT INCREASING BUSINESS**AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK. EXPLAINED BY ROBERT J. SMITH, MFA, AND HIS FORBES ARTICLES .

Smith's 2025 goal is an ambitious one. Turning 1,000 American students, teachers, and others into #1 Best Selling Authors. He'll be working with county and state governments, school districts and corporate partners who are willing to support this worthwhile goal for America's youth and the people who support them.





About Smith ProfitsTM, A Robert J. Smith ProductionsTM Company:

Smith ProfitsTM has produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, MFA began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993.

Today, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith published game-changing articles a member of the Forbes Business Council.

Smith also created Junior PatriotsTM, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that rewards children and young adults who write essays in his WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! series. Junior PatriotsTM builds patriotism and confidence in America's youth. These qualities give our children a sense of purpose that lasts a lifetime. With college admissions more competitive than ever, becoming a #1 Best Selling Autho r gives students a significant edge-not only when applying to universities, but also when pursuing future professional opportunities.

Smith ProfitsTM and Robert J. Smith ProductionsTM are located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith Productions

Ground Control, the answer is Brooks Brothers. Smith wears Brooks Brothers shirts.

Media Contacts: ... and Britt Reid ... . (407) 508-0200