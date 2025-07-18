Consumer Defense Law Group Secures Another Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal For LA Homeowner After Third Party Sale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant victory for consumer rights, LA homeowner Cameron Culton has successfully regained ownership of his foreclosed property through a trustee sale reversal , an outcome he initially thought impossible. Fortunately, the Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG) believed that getting Culton's home back was a realistic outcome.Cameron Culton lost his family's home to foreclosure in February 2025. His family purchased the home in 2003 for $254,000, but due to financial hardships, he fell behind on his mortgage. Despite the house being worth over $680,000, he couldn't afford payments.The house entered foreclosure, with a Notice of Default recorded on November 20, 2023, followed by a Notice of Trustee Sale in January 2025. On February 20, 2025, Culton's home was auctioned off, starting at $176,682 and selling to the highest bidder for $440,000. This resulted in $263,318 in surplus funds; the amount remaining after the sale price exceeded the total owed.While many post-trustee sale companies focus only on helping homeowners retrieve these surplus funds for a percentage, Culton's priority was not the money, but saving his home. Immediately following the sale, he contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a Loss Mitigation Nonprofit Organization focused on Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing. The Nonprofit quicky identified the clients need to be referred to Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG), a highly skilled Wrongful Foreclosure Litigation Law Firm, to explore his legal options.Once CDLG was retained they presented a multi-pronged strategy that included possibly suing for wrongful foreclosure, protecting against untimely eviction, maximizing surplus funds by challenging questionable liens and claims, and conserving funds for a potential down payment to repurchase his foreclosed home or a similar property. CDLG's primary goal is always to keep homeowners housed.On March 3, 2025, CDLG issued a formal demand letter outlining alleged procedural irregularities in the foreclosure process. Subsequently, in April 2025, a civil lawsuit (Case # 25STCY09693) was filed in LA Superior Court, seeking reversal of the trustee sale or recovery of damages. Ultimately, through significant effort and negotiations, the sale was reversed, and the home was returned to the homeowner.This case highlights the critical significance of proper legal assistance in reversing a Trustee sale, demonstrating that homeowners can successfully fight back against foreclosure actions and regain their properties, even when most other companies only offer surplus retrieval services. Consumer Defense Law Group continues to support those facing similar issues, fighting for justice in potential wrongful foreclosure cases nationwide.

