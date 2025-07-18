South Florida Law Welcomes Probate And Estate Planning Attorney Niuris Bezanilla

Niuris Bezanilla New Associate Attorney at South Florida Law

South Florida Law adds Niuris Bezanilla to its probate and estate planning practice. She brings experience in wills, trusts, and guardianship matters.

- Burton Landau, , Founding Partner at South Florida Law, PLLCHALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Florida Law, PLLC, a leading law firm dedicated to serving clients throughout the region, is excited to announce the addition of Niuris Bezanilla, Esq. as its new associate attorney. Ms. Bezanilla will serve clients of the firm's probate litigation and estate planning practice. She brings a wealth of experience and a client-focused approach to individuals and families seeking guidance from a trusted Florida probate attorney.A Strategic Addition to South Florida Law, PLLCWith a strong background in will contests, trust disputes, fiduciary litigation, estate and trust administration, and guardianship matters, Ms. Bezanilla is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive legal solutions for clients facing complex probate and estate issues.Her appointment underscores South Florida Law, PLLC's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible legal representation in probate and estate planning matters across South Florida.“We are thrilled to welcome Niuris to our team,” said Burton Landau, Founding Partner at South Florida Law, PLLC.“Her experience as a Florida probate attorney and her dedication to client advocacy will be valuable assets to our firm and, most importantly, to our clients.”Extensive Experience in Probate and Estate LawMs. Bezanilla began her legal career as a judicial intern with the Honorable Maria Korvick of the 11th Judicial Circuit's Probate Division. There, she gained invaluable insight into the probate process from the court's perspective, assisting Judge Korvick with a variety of probate and guardianship matters. This experience provided her with a unique understanding of the intricacies of Florida probate law and the challenges families often face during the administration of estates.Her practice now focuses on guiding clients through every stage of probate administration, from initial filings to complex litigation involving will and trust disputes. Ms. Bezanilla's approach combines strategic legal analysis with compassionate client service, ensuring that each client's interests are protected during what can often be a difficult and emotional time.Academic Excellence and LeadershipMs. Bezanilla earned her Juris Doctor from Florida International University College of Law, where she distinguished herself as President of the Negotiation & Mediation Team and as an active member of the Moot Court Board. Her academic achievements include recognition on the Dean's List, as well as the Pro Bono Award and the Advocate Award for her outstanding mediation and negotiation skills.Her leadership in law school reflects her ongoing commitment to professional development and client advocacy, qualities that she brings to her role as a Florida probate attorney at South Florida Law, PLLC.Dedicated to Serving the South Florida CommunityFluent in both English and Spanish, Ms. Bezanilla is passionate about expanding access to high-quality legal representation for all members of the South Florida community. She is committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of probate and estate planning, ensuring that the wishes of the deceased are respected and their loved ones are protected.“I am honored to join South Florida Law, PLLC and to serve as a resource for families and individuals facing probate and estate planning challenges,” said Ms. Bezanilla.“My goal is to provide clear guidance, effective advocacy, and peace of mind to every client.”About South Florida Law, PLLCSouth Florida Law, PLLC is a full-service law firm serving clients throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and other Florida counties. The firm's experienced team of attorneys provides legal services in probate, estate planning, real estate, business law, and more. With a focus on personalized attention and results-driven representation, South Florida Law, PLLC is dedicated to helping clients achieve their legal goals.

