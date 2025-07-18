RSN'l Unleashes New Single, 'Backlash,' An Anthem For The Front Lines Of Faith

- RSN'L

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed hip-hop artist , RSN'L (Arsenal), drops“Backlash,” a hard-hitting new single to all major music platforms on July 18.

Set to appear on his next major body of work, the track marks his first release with Warner Music Group and signals a new chapter in RSN'L's career. Loaded with scriptural truths, the track reminds listeners of the power and authority granted to them in Christ as heavenly citizens.

“It is about spiritual warfare,” RSN'L shares.“It is when our spiritual adversaries enter our vicinity or attempt to engage in warfare against us that they will receive backlash for doing so. The ramifications of engaging in warfare against God's children will be severe, to say the least.”

It's a track with a promise: if you want the smoke, then we will bring the fire of faith. Those who follow the path of Christ have been given the keys and authority to overcome the kingdom of darkness.“Backlash” challenges them to stand in the full authority given to them by Jesus and push back. With a message centered on the power of God within us, RSN'L encourages believers to speak the Word boldly, confront deception, and reclaim our spiritual territory.

“We must go to all the world and preach the gospel, setting the captives free from the yoke of bondage; the lies that the adversary has told, we are to overturn with truth.”

Raised on the South Side of Chicago, RSN'L's life has been shaped by both hardship and hope. He grew up in Englewood, one of the city's most challenged neighborhoods, but it was a life-changing encounter with Christ at a Christian summer camp that set him on a higher path. In adulthood, RSN'L served in the U.S. Navy as an Information Technology specialist during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Now based in Jacksonville, Florida, with a degree in Christian leadership, RSN'L creates music that equips, inspires, and boldly proclaims the gospel.“Backlash” fits nicely into his catalog, featuring scriptural context with an intense edge, but offering more depth and more vibrant expression this time around.

“There are many professed Christians who suffer because they are being violently attacked from many directions,” RSN'L explains.“This time, we take the fight to them. When they step into our vicinity, we will be proactive and advance relentlessly to take territory for God's kingdom.”

“Backlash” opens the dialogue for how modern Christian music can confront real-world issues with creativity and unfiltered faith. Perfect for anyone craving depth in their playlist, it's gritty hip-hop with an uplifting message.“Backlash” is for everyone ready to stand up against the kingdom of darkness.

