A Divine Connection: How A Nigerian Man And A South African Woman Found True Love Against All Odds

A Love Written by God: How a Nigerian Man and a South African Woman Found Each Other Across Borders, Built on Faith, and Proved That True Love Still Exists.

Abuja, Nigeria & Cape Town, South Africa - July 18, 2025 - In a world where love often feels transactional and fleeting, the story of Mezis Payne, a passionate Nigerian visionary, and Tina Runa, a radiant South African woman of grace and depth, is reminding people everywhere that real love still exists, and it's often written by the hand of God.

Their story didn't begin with flashy romance or modern dating apps. Instead, it started with something much more rare: spiritual alignment and divine timing.

“When I met Tina, something inside me shifted,” says Mezis Payne.“She carried peace. She carried purpose. From the very first moment, I knew she wasn't just anyone, she was the one.”

Tina Runa, a woman of strength, had endured her share of heartbreak and disappointment. Yet beneath her quiet strength was a heart that still longed to be seen, heard, and loved.“Meeting Mezis felt like a light breaking through years of cloudiness,” she reflects.“He didn't rush me or try to change me. He simply loved me where I was. He gave me hope where there had been none.”

Their love grew not through convenience, but through conviction. Despite being from different countries, cultures, and personal histories, they were united by a shared faith and a divine sense that their meeting was no accident.

“She's a virtuous woman, truly,” Mezis shares.“Tina is the woman described in Proverbs. She's wise, gentle, loving, deeply rooted in her values, and a gift from God. I didn't just find love, I found a life partner, a soulmate.”

Their connection goes beyond romance. It is spiritual. It is purposeful. It's a testimony to what can happen when two hearts surrender to a higher plan. Together, Mezis Payne and Tina Runa are showing the world that distance means nothing when love is real, and that when God writes your story, no detail is ever wasted.

Their journey is being shared across platforms and communities, inspiring others to believe again in intentional, faith driven relationships. They are living proof that even in a chaotic world, true love, built on trust, faith, patience, and hope, can still be found.

If you've ever doubted that genuine love exists, let Mezis and Tina's story remind you: Love isn't dead. It just takes the right two hearts, aligned by purpose and guided by grace.

To follow their story and message of hope, visit or reach out to Mezis Payne directly